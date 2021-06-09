Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,171 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Livent worth $17,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after purchasing an additional 672,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Livent by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,493 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

