Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,969 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Barnes Group worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

