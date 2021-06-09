Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,741 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Arconic worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arconic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 135,738 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arconic news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ARNC opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

