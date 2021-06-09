Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 41,412 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Boyd Gaming worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

