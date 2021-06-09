Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.67 Million Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,041 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.