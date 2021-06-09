Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.89 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 742.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,632 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after buying an additional 920,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,724,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after acquiring an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,907. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

