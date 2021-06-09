Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.28 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Commercial Metals worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 285,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 54,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.84.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.