Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.65 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of CIT Group worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In other CIT Group news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

