Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.80 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,308 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of EQT worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,488,000 after acquiring an additional 917,998 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

