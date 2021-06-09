Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,136 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Carpenter Technology worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after acquiring an additional 293,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,581,000 after purchasing an additional 526,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $18,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 43,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRS opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.54. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

