Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,127 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Green Dot worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,376.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $662,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

