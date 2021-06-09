Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 111,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

MDRX opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.