Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.96. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

