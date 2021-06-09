Propy Market Capitalization Reaches $55.11 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Propy has a market capitalization of $55.11 million and $196,316.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Propy has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00024663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.93 or 0.00907344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.39 or 0.08922912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,600,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

