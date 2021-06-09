ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,676 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000.

BATS NOBL remained flat at $$92.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 351,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.36.

