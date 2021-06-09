ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.75 and last traded at $91.58. Approximately 165,187 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 149,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.58.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.