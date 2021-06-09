Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $22,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

PRU opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

