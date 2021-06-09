PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Shares Down 3.4%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.21. 2,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells various food products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The Consumer Branded Products Business Group segment offers noodles; dairy products, including sweetened condensed, temperature, sterilized bottled, pasteurized liquid, multi-cereal, and powdered milk, as well as butter, ice cream, and creamer; snack foods, such as potato, cassava, soybean, sweet potato, and various extruded snacks, as well as biscuits; culinary products and syrups; nutrition and special foods; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

