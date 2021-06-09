pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $52,497.48 and approximately $9.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for about $5.56 or 0.00014920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

