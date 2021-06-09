PumaPay Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $499,528.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00898711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.73 or 0.08830571 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

