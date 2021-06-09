Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.39 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $6.39 million and $8,669.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00208090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.27 or 0.01427616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,374.00 or 1.00241101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

