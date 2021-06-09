Pundi X[new] One Day Volume Tops $22.37 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00004165 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $387.06 million and $22.37 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00062326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00227789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00211215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.94 or 0.01298673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,917.35 or 0.99895474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

