Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Holdings Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,542 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 252,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPL opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,905.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

