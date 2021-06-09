Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Trading Up 4.2%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 52,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 20,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29.

About Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.