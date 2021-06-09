Pylon Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $628.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a market cap of $296,974.17 and approximately $628.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00026864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.63 or 0.00949110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.28 or 0.09279946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

