PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 250.50 ($3.27). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 249.50 ($3.26), with a volume of 572,216 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 277.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

