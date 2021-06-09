Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.25.

Dollarama stock opened at C$54.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.84 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$44.45 and a 1 year high of C$58.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

