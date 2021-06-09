Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,665.77.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,336.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $964.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,424.14.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

