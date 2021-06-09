Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Reduced by Analyst

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kontoor Brands in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after acquiring an additional 299,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

