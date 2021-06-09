Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Neogen Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Neogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99. Neogen has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 783,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,822,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Neogen by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after acquiring an additional 171,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 145,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,823,000 after acquiring an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $597,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,094.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $3,560,427.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

