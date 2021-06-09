Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.11%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

