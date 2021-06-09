Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Issued By KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$83.10 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$67.77 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.03. The company has a market cap of C$25.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.666 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

In related news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

