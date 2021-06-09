Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $455.76 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.39 or 0.00028128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $455.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,470,232 coins and its circulating supply is 98,436,429 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

