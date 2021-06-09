Quark (QRK) Market Cap Hits $4.67 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $753.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,603,231 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

