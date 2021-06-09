Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.99. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.65, with a volume of 565,657 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.29.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.89.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.