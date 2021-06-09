Questor Technology Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Questor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.80 target price on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.30 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QST. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.79 million and a P/E ratio of -11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.97. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.24 and a 1 year high of C$3.64.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

