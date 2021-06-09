QuickSwap Price Tops $562.49 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $562.49 or 0.01512493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $89.86 million and $5.06 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00219918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00207683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.59 or 0.01319151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,104.71 or 0.99771028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

