Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading Down 2.2%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154.10 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 154.60 ($2.02). Approximately 4,375,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,596,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.05 ($2.06).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.43) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.74.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

