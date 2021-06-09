R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,150 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259 over the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

