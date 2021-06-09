Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.210-0.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Jones acquired 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,333,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

