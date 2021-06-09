Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-1.050 EPS.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. 6,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,191. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -15.58.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji purchased 3,970 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,818.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

