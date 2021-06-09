RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.15. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 6,047 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $141.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. Equities analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in RADCOM in the first quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth $2,041,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RADCOM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

