Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0194 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $789,586.32 and approximately $3,657.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00218587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00206950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.78 or 0.01383623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.93 or 0.99906194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,621,714 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars.

