Ragnarok Trading Down 30.8% This Week (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $7,210.49 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00221846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00209056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.38 or 0.01359486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,994.18 or 0.99909910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

