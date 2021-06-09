Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,507,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,404 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $14,174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 571,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,313. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.51.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.