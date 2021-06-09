Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Ramsay Health Care stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

