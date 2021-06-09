Rate3 Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.84 Million (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 112.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded up 84.4% against the dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00026864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.63 or 0.00949110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.28 or 0.09279946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

