Ratecoin (XRA) Market Capitalization Reaches $45,452.74

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 43.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $45,452.74 and $8.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

