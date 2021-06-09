Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $682.15 million and $62.97 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002438 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00062552 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00232927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025520 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,955,070,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

