Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $4.75 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00012792 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $239.30 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00062543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00221938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00209426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.68 or 0.01314026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.73 or 0.99425201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,406,117 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars.

